In Pictures: Revellers take the plunge with New Year’s Day dip in icy waters

The new year has arrived with a splash as thrillseekers up and down the country took part in annual dips in freezing waters to raise money for charity.

From the Loony Dook in Scotland to the New Year’s Day Dip in Gosport, revellers in fancy dress and swimming outfits took the plunge.

People take part in the Mablethorpe Big Dip in Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

The event raises money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dog walkers on the beach on New Year’s Day at Kinghorn in Fife (Jane Barlow/PA)

People gather on the beach to watch the Loony Dook New Year’s Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn (Jane Barlow/PA)

Swimmers pose for a photo during the Gosport New Year’s Day Dip in The Solent at Stokes Bay, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Members of the Bray Beach Bathers leave the water after taking part in the annual New Year’s Day charity swim in Co Wicklow (Brian Lawless/PA)

Thousands of people also enjoyed the New Year’s Day Parade in London, which started at Green Park and finished at Westminster.

Performers during the New Year’s Day Parade in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

