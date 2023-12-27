Jack Grealish and Ryan Reynolds among stars who donated generously this year

Jack Grealish, Michael McIntyre and Ryan Reynolds are some of the celebrities who donated generously to various causes this year.

People affected by storms in the UK, those suffering due to the conflict in Ukraine and others harmed by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey were among those to whom celebrities donated money, GoFundMe has said.

Footballer Jack Grealish donated £5,000 towards Dylan Lamb, 20, who was diagnosed with precursor t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia earlier this year and launched a fundraiser for treatment abroad.

The fundraiser raised more than £170,000 but the young man sadly died, so organisers say the funds will be put towards creating The Dylan Lamb Foundation to help others in need.

Michael McIntyre donated to Sophie’s Sparkle Fund (Nigel French/PA)

England footballer James Maddison organised a charity golf day to raise funds for Sophie’s Sparkle Fund, which was set up in memory of Sophie Taylor, five, who died after a battle with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

The fundraiser, which has raised more than £50,000, received support from former Chelsea star John Terry and comedian Michael McIntyre.

Actors and Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continued their efforts to support the Wrexham community this year, after they matched the fundraising goal launched by a Wrexham business after they were the victims of a break-in.

Wrexham Trainer Revival had stock stolen and said they needed £3,500 to remain open, prompting the actors to donate this amount, saving the business.

Tweeting after the donation, the store’s boss said the club owners had “literally saved my business”, adding: “I’ll be forever grateful.”

Broadcaster and former footballer Gary Lineker was among those to back campaigns raising money to help people during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Match Of The Day presenter donated to Carly Burd when her allotment in Essex was destroyed after it was covered in five kilograms of salt.

Hugh Grant donated to social enterprise Depher CIC (James Manning/PA)

Sex Education actors Aimee Wood, Connor Swindells and Asa Butterfield made donations to various campaigns, including a fundraiser to support fellow cast member Chinenyenwa Ezeudu after her mother was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Former UFC fighter Stevie Ray set up a campaign for his daughter to receive treatment after she suffered a series of seizures.

The campaign met its fundraising target as UFC figures Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, Dana White and Sean O’Connell all donated.

Social enterprise Depher CIC, run by James Anderson, received multiple donations from actor Hugh Grant throughout the year, helping it continue to provide free plumbing and heating services to people affected by fuel poverty.

At the Pride Of Britain awards this year, entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne was among those to make a donation to Jack Rigby’s fundraiser in memory of his father, Lee Rigby, a soldier who was killed by Islamist extremists.

The schoolboy raised more than £54,000 in memory of his father, with Bannatyne donating £20,000.

Martin Lewis, Stephen Bartlett, Lily Allen, Self Esteem and Mrs Hinch were among other celebrities to donate to causes this year.