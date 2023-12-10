Photos from Market Drayton library's Christmas party

The town centre library hosted the event for children of all ages and scores of families enjoyed a morning of fun.

Market Drayton Library's Branch Manager Catherine Westwood as Tinsel The Elf.

Branch manger Catherine Westwood became tinsel the elf for the Saturday party and welcomed guest of honour, Santa.

As well as being able to meet the man himself children could also have their face painted by Bobbins Face Painting.

Santa and Libbie Owen 9 at Market Drayton library's Christmas party

There were also plenty of Christmas crafts to do with parents and grandparents joining in creating festive items to take home. Many also played Christmas games.

Dad Carl Johnson and Daughter four year old Esther at Market Drayton's libary's Christmas party

The Christmas theme is continuing at the library.

Children can pop in and write letters to Santa, then return the following week to see if there is a reply. The last day for taking part is December 16.