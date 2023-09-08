How often should PJs be washed? TikTok creator says she goes days wearing the same pair

TikTok user Allison Delperdan said she goes days without washing her pyjamas. Picture: TikTok

The video creator, Allison Delperdang, has seen a flood of mixed reactions in response to her video, some from 'horrified' viewers questioning her personal hygiene, and others agreeing that not washing pyjamas for a number of days is "normal".

In the video, she showed her own pyjamas, which were an all-in-one or 'onesie' design, and admitted to wearing it multiple nights in a row before putting it in the wash. The video seems to have struck a nerve with the majority of her audience who insist that pyjamas should be washed after each wear.

She said in the video: "I need to know if people wear pyjamas multiple times in a row.

"When I was younger, my parents would make me wear my pyjamas multiple nights in a row because they 'weren't dirty', and I still do that as an adult."

She then backed away from the camera to show her top and shorts one-piece, adding: "I've worn these three nights in a row. So I need to know, as adults, are we still doing that? Or should I literally be making dirty clothes every single night? What's the situation?"

While it might be a popular opinion, a surprising amount of viewers thought it was not "clean".

One TikTok user said: "No, because I am wearing them for 8+ hours, they just don't feel clean."

A second user said: ""No! When you sleep you sweat. Why would I wear that again?"

Another user named Ashley said: "I wear them for like a week straight, I hate doing laundry."

A second person agreed: "I wear mine for like a week! Come on, it's freshly showered body in clean bed."

TikTok user Kat Arnwine was shocked that some users wash them after every use, saying: "Wait. There are people that don't wear their pjs multiple nights in a row?"

Another user, Heather Labonte, said: "Nope. Fresh pair every night."

One user said: "Fresh set each night over here... I'm 48 isn't that what we're supposed to be doing?"

Good Housekeeping, the American magazine primarily target at women, said people should not go more than a week without washing their pyjamas at the very most.