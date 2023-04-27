Notification Settings

William and Kate to visit Welsh rugby club with mountain rescue team

Viral newsPublished:

The Prince and Princess of Wales are to spend time with local communities on their trip to South Wales.

Prince and Princess of Wales

The Prince and Princess of Wales will socialise with mountain rescue climbers at a rugby club during their trip to the South Wales Valleys on Thursday.

William and Kate are to head to the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil before socialising with climbers and community members at the nearby Dowlais Rugby Club.

The volunteer-run organisation, which covers the central area of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park including Pen y Fan, is celebrating its 60th birthday.

The club, which is a feeder club to Cardiff Blues, is a popular spot for the climbers to socialise and relax when they are off duty.

At the club, they will get a chance to speak to individual volunteers, the organisation’s supporters and members of the local community.

After spending some time inside they will meet more members of the public outside.

Prior to becoming a senior royal at the age of 35, William had a career as an RAF search and rescue pilot.

He also worked as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

