Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney share video of moment Wrexham clinched promotion

By Sunil Midda

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has shared a video showing the moment his and Rob McElhenney's side clinched promotion on the weekend.

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate with the trophy following promotion to the EFL following the Vanarama National League match at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham.

The video shared on Ryan's Twitter page was filmed by another Hollywood movie star, Paul Rudd, who captured the moment the final whistle was blown and Ryan along with Rob took in the fact that their team had finally won the National League title, and were now heading into the Football League.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds at the game vs Boreham Wood on the weekend.

In the Tweet for the video, Ryan said: "Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but we'll somehow never forget it."

McElhenney shared the same video on his Twitter page, saying: "You can see something leave both of our bodies at the same time.

"And then we're filled back up with an indescribable amount of joy and gratitude."

The Red Dragons clinched the National League title by beating Boreham Wood 3-1 on Saturday, taking them to 110 points with one game remaining.

Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have brought the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to Wrexham since first announcing their intention to buy the club in September 2020.

Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney, the creator and star of American TV comedy series It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, introduced Wrexham to international audiences with an award-winning FX documentary series, which is available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK, last year and have been frequent visitors to the Racecourse Ground.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

