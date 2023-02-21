Joely Richardson to narrate The Moon Of Kyiv ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

Joely Richardson

British actress Joely Richardson will star in a short film for Save The Children reading a decades-old poem with “hauntingly relevant” lyrics to raise funds for children in Ukraine on the first anniversary of the conflict.

Richardson, 58, will narrate The Moon Of Kyiv from late Italian poet Gianni Rodari about shared humanity, which remind us that no matter where we are from we all exist under the same moon.

The poem, written in 1955, went viral in Italy days after Russia’s invasion into Ukraine last year and came to symbolise a call for peace.

It has since been transformed into a picture book with poignant illustrations from Italian artist Beatrice Alemagna which children’s publishing company Walker Books printed for free.

The Moon Of Kyiv picture book (Beatrice Alemagna/Walker Books/PA)

All profits from the book are going to Save The Children’s fund supporting children directly affected by the war in Ukraine.

The charity’s UK ambassador Richardson, who recently starred in Lady Chatterley’s Lover, said of the two-minute film which will be released on Thursday: “As we approach the one-year anniversary of the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Save The Children asked me to narrate the beautiful new animation of The Moon Of Kyiv.

“Although it was first written over 70 years ago, the words are still hauntingly relevant today. 100% of the profits from the sale of the book will be donated to Save The Children, to help support children impacted by the conflict.”

Renowned author Sir Michael Morpurgo, best known for his children’s novels including the 1982 work War Horse, said: “Read this book, look up at the moon, know it shines on the faces of the children of Ukraine, on everyone everywhere who is living through war and living through peace.”

The Moon Of Kyiv, a poem about humanity, was written in 1955 by Italian poet Gianni Rodari (Beatrice Alemagna/Walker Books/PA)

British author and illustrator Lauren Child, best known for the Charlie And Lola book series adapted for TV, said: “A beautifully simple way of reminding us of that most obvious truth: that what connects us is always more powerful than those things that divide,” while After You’d Gone novelist Maggie O’Farrell said: “A gorgeous, timely book about compassion and connection.”

Eoin Colfer, best known for the Artemis Fowl book series, said: “A book the world should read, gorgeous and heart-warming, full of optimism and wisdom.”

Rodari worked as a teacher and journalist before writing books for children and achieved huge success across his long career before his death in 1980.