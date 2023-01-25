Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Robbie Williams stars as voice of Felix the cat in new pet food advert

Viral newsPublished: Last Updated:

Robbie Williams sings It’s Great To Be a Cat for the popular cat food brand.

Robbie Williams stars as voice of Felix the cat in new pet food advert

The cat is out of the bag as Robbie Williams will star as the voice of Felix, the feline behind the cat food brand, in a newly recorded song.

The 48-year-old pop star sings It’s Great To Be A Cat, a tune set to feature in new Felix adverts.

Williams, who found fame with hit boyband Take That before embarking on a successful solo career, said his involvement with pet care business Purina has partly been inspired by having “many feline friends over the years”.

“I’ve been a long-time fan of cats,” he said.

Felix/Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams stars alongside an animated version of Felix in a new video (Felix/Linda Hastrich)

“After studying their fascinating behaviour, I can confidently say, It’s Great To Be A Cat.”

He wrote and created the track, available at FelixandRobbie.com, and also appears in a short film alongside an animated Felix, premiering on Wednesday at 5pm.

“I’m so excited to be launching our latest It’s Great To Be A Cat campaign with Robbie Williams,” senior brand manager at Purina UK & Ireland Rebecca Marshall said.

Robbie Williams
Williams has teamed up with cat food brand Felix (Felix/Linda Hastrich)

“The two truly are the pURRfect match and the new track is one that will definitely get everyone in a playful mood.”

Viral news

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News