Red squirrel trapped in Greggs shop is captured and released back into woods

Published:

The Greggs in Pitlochry had to be closed after the red squirrel became trapped on Saturday.

A Greggs store in Perthshire has been closed after a red squirrel was trapped inside.

The creature was discovered in the Atholl Road branch in Pitlochry on Saturday.

It was captured and freed into the nearby Faskally woods on Tuesday evening.

Greggs took to social media to share the news with followers, joking there had been a “new starter” in the Pitlochry branch.

In a tweet, the bakery chain said: “Friendly locals offered their help to lure the Greggs Squirrel out.

“But ultimately, if you were having a tasty sleepover in Greggs, would you leave? No, of course not.

“After giving us the run around, we managed to catch the Greggs Squirrel safe and sound. Thanks for the, er, enthusiastic first shift.

“The Pitlochry shop is now closed for a deep clean and will reopen later this week, squirrel free (we hope).”

Staff at the branch even made the red squirrel its own name badge.

The firm posted a video of the squirrel’s release on social media.

