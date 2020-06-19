Lamb reunited with mother after cliff-edge rescue

Mountain rescuers stepped in to help save a lamb stuck on cliffs on the Isle of Lewis.

The Scottish SPCA was called to help the animal, which had fallen in a gully at the Butt of Lewis lighthouse and could not get back out.

Maggie Adkins, an auxiliary inspector at the animal welfare charity, said: “I knew I wouldn’t be able to reach the youngster as it was on an inaccessible part of the cliffs, so I called Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team who were once again able to help with the rescue.

Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team assisted with the rescue (Scottish SPCA/PA)

“Thankfully the lamb was unharmed by its ordeal and we were able to reunite it with its mother shortly afterwards.

“I’m very grateful to Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team once again, especially at this difficult time with increased restrictions due to lockdown.

“Their continued support and assistance is greatly appreciated. Without them, I would not have been able to rescue the stranded lambs.”

In May another lamb had to be rescued in a similar situation from the cliffs of North Tolsta on Lewis.

Charlie Greenwood, team leader at Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team, said of the latest incident on June 13: “The team responded with minimal personnel to rescue the fallen lamb safely.

“On arrival to the scene, we could tell this rescue was reasonably straightforward. The young sheep was quickly captured and removed from the coastal gorge.

The lamb was soon reunited with its mother (Scottish SPCA/PA)

“Minor changes to normal protocol were made to enable social distancing. After a check over from the crofter the lamb was reunited with its mother.

“Since the end of March the team has been unable to conduct its regular training programme, these animal rescues provide the opportunity to maintain key skills and help an animal in need.

“The team is looking forward to resuming training as soon as possible and will continue to help anyone or animals requiring assistance.”