Fox rescued after getting head stuck in sweet jar

A fox has been rescued after a member of the public found it with its head trapped in a sweet jar.

The female fox was discovered in a garden in Northfield, Birmingham, and was brought to the RSPCA’s Newbrook Farm Animal Hospital in late May.

She was freed before being treated with antibiotics and pain relief, and is expected to be well enough to return to the wild shortly.

(RSPCA)

RSPCA veterinary nurse Samantha Belding said: “This poor little fox cub had got herself in a real pickle.

“Young foxes are very inquisitive, and this old jar – which we think may have originally contained sweets – was just too much of a temptation for her.

“We’d like to thank the member of public who found this little fox and brought her into the RSPCA’s animal hospital in the nick of time.”

Earlier in June the RSPCA revealed it has received more than 21,600 reports of animals injured or caught in litter in the past five years.