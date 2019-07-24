Advertising
Dramatic footage as thunder and lightning storms hit parts of the UK
As the UK prepares for what could be its hottest day on record, some areas were hit by thunder and lightning storms.
Areas of the UK experienced thunder and lightning storms on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, with Twitter users saying they had been woken up by the noise.
As the country prepares for what could be its hottest day on record on Thursday, thunderstorms moved into southern and western areas.
Social media users used the storm to their advantage, tweeting dramatic footage of the lightning as it struck in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Many Twitter users complained that the combination of light, noise and heat meant they could not sleep at all.
Footage was mainly caught from the south and west of England, with lightning shot on camera by a Twitter user in Brentwood, Essex.
Many smartphones are now equipped with a “slow-motion” feature when filming video, and social media users tested the function as the electrical storm hit.
Due to the storms, the Met Office issued a yellow severe weather warning for most of England, Wales and Scotland until 9am on Wednesday.
The storms came after temperatures across England exceeded 30C on Tuesday, with forecasters predicting possible record-breaking temperatures on Thursday.
Temperatures in London are expected to reach 38C on Thursday, which would pass the current record for a day in July, 36.7C, which was recorded in 2015.
The Met Office said there is a 40% chance the UK temperature record of 38.5C, which was recorded in August 2003, will be exceeded on Thursday.
