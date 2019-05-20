Students surprised with school trip to Chessington theme park in middle of exam

Primary school pupils sitting an exam found that one of the questions invited the year six class on a theme park trip.

Staff at St Andrews School in Horsham secretly organised a visit to Chessington World of Adventures and delivered the news in the form of a science test.

Posting the practical joke on Facebook, the school said: “Our Year 6 pupils were due to sit their final exam this morning, or so they thought.”

(St Andrews School/PA)

The exam paper explained that the class had been tricked into thinking they had a science test, but would actually be spending the day at the theme park.

The trip was a “treat to say well done” for the pupils’ hard work during the year.

(St Andrews School/PA)

The school had previously emailed parents to get their permission for the trip, and made them promise to keep the secret.

The exam paper told the children to keep quiet, allowing their classmates to discover the secret for themselves.

(St Andrews School/PA)

The school then updated its Facebook page, explaining that the class had taken their trip to Chessington on May 17.

A school spokesman for said: “We are amazed that this has caused a sensation, as we have an excellent team who are always creating pleasurable learning experiences for the children.”