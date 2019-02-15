Pompey gran hailed as a ‘legend’ for solo soup run to help the homeless

A grandmother from Portsmouth has warmed hearts online after she was spotted going out alone in the cold after dark to give out hot food and drink to the homeless.

Diana Clark, 72, from Southsea, was filmed handing out hot drinks and food to homeless people on Portsmouth’s Albert Road in a video that has been since been shared thousands of times online.

“This absolute legend of a lady deserves all the shares that she gets,” wrote Charlie Franks, a plumber from Jersey, who filmed the video on Wednesday night.

“I just filmed this in Albert Road “Southsea”, and by the looks of it !?, she makes a load of soup and goes out to hand it to the homeless !! My faith in humanity is restored, let’s make her famous!”

This absolute legend of a lady, deserves all the shares that she gets on social media, I just filmed this in Albert road “Southsea”, and by the looks of it !?, she makes a load of soup and goes out to hand it to the homeless !! My faith in humanity is restored, let’s make her famous ! #pompeysouplady. ? Posted by Charlie Franks on Wednesday, February 13, 2019

She normally makes the trip with other people from her local church, said Ms Clark’s daughter, Katy Douglas, but on this occasion went out alone.

“For the last year and a half she has been working with some of the congregation from St Swithun’s Church in Waverley Road in Southsea, visiting the homeless in Albert Road in the evenings with hot chocolate and sometimes sandwiches,” said Ms Douglas.

“It is really important to her that you know she is part of this wider church group and not usually going out on her own,” she added.

“She was out there for about five minutes and they all knew her name,” said Mr Franks.

“I asked her about it and she says she does it every night,” he continued, adding that he gave her some money of his own to contribute.

Hundreds of people have praised Ms Clark online.

“Bless her what a lovely lady,” wrote one.

“I am truly humbled,” added another.

Ms Douglas said her mother was “a bit overwhelmed by the attention” and did not want to talk to the media without speaking to the father of her local church about it first.

Mr Franks said reaction online had been “95% positive” but some people were saying the homeless people were “crackheads” who “don’t deserve it”.

“That’s not the case though,” he said, adding that the couple were “really appreciative”.

“You’re always only two paycheques away from being homeless yourself and if someone’s giving out soup then it could be you next,” he added.