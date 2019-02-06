Nancy Pelosi’s ‘sarcastic clap’ becomes the State Of The Union’s biggest meme

An image of Nancy Pelosi applauding Donald Trump with apparent sarcasm during the State Of The Union address has become a meme.

Trump turned to Pelosi, Speaker of the Democrat-controlled House and one of the President’s biggest political rivals, after a section of the speech in which he talked about “co-operation, compromise and the common good”.

Pelosi stood, extended her arms and clapped in what certainly appeared to be a sarcastic manner – a moment that was captured perfectly by photographer Doug Mills.

The image struck a chord with news organisations and social media users alike.

US website Slate described it as “the sarcastic point clapback heard around the world” while on Twitter Pelosi’s applause was widely labelled a “mood”.

Pelosi's clap is the mood — Samhita Mukhopadhyay (@TheSamhita) February 6, 2019

When I tell my wife I changed a diaper. pic.twitter.com/N2ncXAuUb2 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 6, 2019

The image quickly became a new meme.

And social media users got creative with Photoshop.

This is too much fun. One more. Happy Holidays from Donnie & Melania. ?????? pic.twitter.com/94w4WJW0tI — Matt M. McKnight (@mattmillsphoto) February 6, 2019

And for some the image even became a new emoji.

The President’s call for co-operation came at a time of stark division between Republicans and Democrats in Washington, highlighted by a government shutdown over disagreements about funding for a border wall.

Trump and Pelosi clashed on the issue during televised exchanges at the White House in December and the pair’s rivalry has continued to grow.

Pelosi refused to invite the President to deliver the State Of The Union in the House – as is her prerogative as Speaker – while the shutdown was ongoing, and Trump in turn cancelled Pelosi’s scheduled trip to Afghanistan last month.