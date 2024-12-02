Camilla to miss ceremonial welcome during Qatari state visit

The Queen is to miss the ceremonial welcome during the Qatari state visit after suffering significantly diminished reserves of energy following her chest infection.

Doctors have urged Camilla, 77, to take time to rest and recover fully because of the lingering effects of the illness, which she contracted a month ago following her long-haul trip to Australia and Samoa.

The King and the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to welcome the Emir of Qatar and his wife to the UK on Tuesday during the traditional formal welcome outdoors on Horse Guards Parade.

The King and Queen stand with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, at the ceremonial welcome in June (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate is taking part in her first state visit since her cancer diagnosis as part of her gradual return to public duties.

The princess will meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, with William in London, and accompany them to the parade ground to meet the waiting King and senior government figures.

Charles, Kate, William and their guests will afterwards take part in a carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace, attend a lunch and visit a Picture Gallery exhibition in the royal residence.

The Princess of Wales at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in November (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

The Palace said Camilla’s programme had been tweaked, meaning she would miss both the ceremonial welcome and the carriage ride.

But she will join the Emir and his wife for the lunch and was hoping to be able to view the display in the gallery.

Camilla will still be present at the glittering state banquet in the evening and will pose for a group photo at the start.

But she will take a short break before dinner while guests are being met in a receiving line.

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrives for a reception hosted by the King for heads of state ahead of the late Queen’s funeral (Dan Charity/PA)

Kate will not be attending the banquet, but William will be there.