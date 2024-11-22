BBC confirms Gary Lineker podcast licensing deal will be for one year initially

The BBC has revealed details of a one-year podcast licensing deal with Gary Lineker’s production company.

Broadcaster and former England striker Lineker is leaving BBC football highlights programme Match Of The Day at the end of the season after more than a quarter of a decade at the helm.

When it announced this month that the 63-year-old was departing, the corporation said it will host two podcasts from his co-founded company Goalhanger on BBC Sounds.

The Rest Is Football, which is fronted by Lineker and fellow former players Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, will have one episode released each week from November 27.

It will arrive on the online radio and podcast platform two days after general release elsewhere.

Another Goalhanger podcast, The Rest Is History, presented by Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook, will also be available on BBC Sounds after a successful trial on the platform from September 2022 to January 2023.

It will air two episodes a week, eight weeks after general release, with the first for BBC Sounds coming on November 29.

Jonathan Wall, director of BBC Sounds, said: “We’re delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with Goalhanger, adding not one but two outstanding The Rest Is podcasts to our existing world-class history and sports content on BBC Sounds.

“And these popular titles don’t just broaden our audio offering for listeners – they underscore our continued dedication to driving growth in the UK podcast industry and collaborating within the sector.”

The BBC said it would be a “one-year deal with the opportunity to extend, with episodes remaining available on BBC Sounds for three years”.

Tony Pastor, co-founder at Goalhanger, said: “We’re excited to announce that episodes of The Rest Is Football and The Rest Is History are now available on BBC Sounds, giving listeners even more ways to enjoy the shows.

“While, of course, remaining available on all other podcast platforms and YouTube.”

Lineker’s last appearance as presenter of Sports Personality Of The Year in 2023 was his final in the role, the BBC said.

It is understood that the decision was not related to contract discussions, and Lineker will continue to present live football on the BBC until after the 2026 World Cup.