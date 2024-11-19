Sinn Fein promises mini-budget and ‘real’ cost-of-living measures in manifesto

Sinn Fein has pledged to deliver a mini-budget in its first 100 days of government and “real” cost-of-living measures as it unveiled its election manifesto.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said that “the basics have to work again for everybody” as she said a united Ireland was “the very best idea” for the country’s future.

Sinn Fein spokespeople took aim at Fine Gael and Fianna Fail several times during their opening statements, accusing them of creating a “mess” in housing, of not addressing “wasteful spending” and of copying their policies.

Flanked by senior party spokespeople at the Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin, Ms McDonald said that her party had “the best team on the pitch” and that the moment has come “where history meets opportunity”.

When challenged on the number of media appearances she has engaged in, Ms McDonald said that she found the question amusing considering it was raised at a press event.

Challenged again on the party’s proposed review of RTE’s coverage of the conflict in the Middle East, Ms McDonald said the national broadcaster “should be the premier trusted source of information”.

She said she did not see where the line could get murky between editorial independence and oversight.

She also said she would not immediately resign after the general election if Sinn Fein has a poor result.

Outlining her party’s manifesto, Ms McDonald said the moment had come “where history meets opportunity”.

“Irish unity is a massive chance to harness all the incredible energy, talent and ambition that we have right across this island.”

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald at the launch of the Sinn Fein manifesto (Niall Carson/PA)

On housing, she said the party’s plan for temporary and targeted mortgage relief would help “far more homeowners than the schemes in place for Fine Gael or Fianna Fail”.

The manifesto plans to reintroduce a no-fault eviction ban for six months, which will be reviewed after that period.

Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said Sinn Fein would introduce a mini-budget in the first 100 days of government.

He said the party’s proposals to abolish the carbon tax and the USC for those earning up to the average wage were “real” cost-of-living measures.

He defended the plan to abolish the local property tax and said the gap in exchequer funds would be given “from the pot”, and the party knows about the risks of billions of euro in corporation tax windfalls.

The party health spokesperson David Cullinane said this was “the most comprehensive (health) plan ever produced by any political party”.

He said he wanted to be the minister for health “that takes the big bold steps to bring us to a universal healthcare system”.

The party is promising to abolish prescription charges for medical card holders and phase out hospital parking charges.

Sinn Fein spokesperson on children Claire Kerrane said Fianna Fail and Fine Gael had “copied our plan” for making childcare more affordable.

It has previously committed to a childcare plan that would cost no more than 10 euro a day per child.

Asked about why a pledge to lower the voting age to 16, Ms McDonald said it was still a party aim, but they could not put everything in the manifesto.

Asked about a promise to reduce the presidential term from seven years to five, Ms McDonald said that it was about “streamlining things”.

“They say a week is a long time in politics, so seven years is many, many eternities.”

She said that the vote should be extended to citizens north of the border which she said would “bolster the prestige” of the office.

Asked about defamation legislation, Ms McDonald said there was “wide agreement we need reform”, but disagreement on the involvement of juries.

She said that, if she were taoiseach, she would work with US President-elect Donald Trump, but would “not flinch from raising challenging” issues such as the US arming of Israel and migration policy.