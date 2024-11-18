Ship carrying potentially explosive fertiliser returns to Norfolk

A damaged Maltese ship carrying potentially explosive fertiliser has returned to Norfolk, sparking criticism of Transport Secretary Louise Haigh.

MV Ruby arrived at Great Yarmouth’s harbour on Monday, causing anger among Conservative councillors.

The vessel initially docked in the town earlier this month after being refused entry by several countries when it was damaged in bad weather in the North Sea.

It held 20,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser, which is generally safe but can become explosive if improperly managed and exposed to heat or pressure.

Norfolk County Council said the ship left the port to discharge some contaminated fertiliser at sea, but was given permission to return by officials acting on behalf of the Government.

In a joint statement, Norfolk County Council leader Kay Mason Billig and Great Yarmouth Borough Council deputy leader Graham Plant, who are both Conservative councillors, said: “We are extremely concerned that the Secretary of State’s representative has agreed that this ship can return to Great Yarmouth.

“That is unacceptable.

“It should never have come in the first place, due to the potential risk of a major explosion that could have affected residents and businesses across Great Yarmouth.

“On behalf of the people of Yarmouth, we urge the Government to halt the return of the MV Ruby.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “The port and vessel operator have carried out an operation, with advice from the Maritime Coastguard Agency and the Health and Safety Executive, and are content that the MV Ruby and its cargo meet safety standards.

“We continue to support the agencies involved, as well as the local authority.

“The decision to allow the MV Ruby back into Great Yarmouth port was a commercial one, agreed between the ship operator and the port.”

The department added that there was no legal basis upon which Ms Haigh could have refused entry to the ship as all safety requirements were met.

Richard Goffin, director of the Port of Great Yarmouth, which is operated by Peel Ports, said: “Fertiliser is a normal cargo that is handled in bulk at ports up and down the country every single day. There would be no UK agriculture without it.

“We have performed our duty as a port to help a vessel in distress, and its crew, by providing a safe haven.

“Everything we have done has been in accordance with guidance and direction received from the Secretary of State’s representatives and the Health and Safety Executive, as well as discussions with many other public agencies, including Norfolk County Council.”

In Lebanon in 2020, a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored in the port of Beirut exploded, causing at least 218 deaths, 7,000 injuries and left an estimated 300,000 people homeless.

The product had been incorrectly stored for several years.