Lammy accuses Putin of ‘dragging out’ Ukraine peace talks

David Lammy accused Russia’s Vladimir Putin of “dragging out and obfuscating” efforts to find a peace deal to end the Ukraine war.

The Foreign Secretary was speaking at a meeting of Nato counterparts where he called on the alliance to increase pressure on Russia.

With Donald Trump’s commitment to Nato under scrutiny, Mr Lammy also stressed the need for European members of the alliance to step up spending on their own defence to be “fairer” to the US.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Nato members should increase defence spending (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Lammy said: “Russia continues to rain down bombs on Ukrainian families, on Ukrainian armed soldiers and, of course, on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

“And they are dragging out and obfuscating all efforts to negotiate. Putin, we see you, and it’s hugely important that Nato allies come together to place more economic pressure on Russia so that they respond and are responsive to the negotiation attempts that President Trump has set out.”

The UK has set out plans to increase defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product from 2027, in excess of the current Nato benchmark of 2%.

Mr Lammy, speaking at the Nato foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels, said it was important the alliance remained “fit for purpose” in an “extraordinary geopolitical moment”.

He said: “Nato will have to be fairer. It will have to ensure that it is more lethal in the years ahead and that it’s stronger in the years ahead.

“And that means that we will have to increase spending, that we will have to produce more and that we will have to deliver more.”

He said it was “hugely important that all allies step up, particularly in Europe, over this next period”.

At the meeting, US secretary of state Marco Rubio played down the prospect of Mr Trump abandoning Nato but said he wanted members of the alliance to move towards spending 5% of GDP on defence.

“As we speak right now, the United States is as active in Nato as it has ever been,” he said.

“And some of this hysteria and hyperbole that I see in the global media and some domestic media in the United States about Nato is unwarranted.

“President Trump has made clear he supports Nato, we’re going to remain in Nato.”

Mr Rubio said: “We do want to leave here with an understanding that we are on a pathway, a realistic pathway, to every single one of the members committing and fulfilling a promise to reach up to 5% in spending.”