CPS considers charging DJ Tim Westwood over sexual abuse allegations

Prosecutors are considering whether to bring charges against former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood over allegations of historic sexual abuse.

The Metropolitan Police have submitted a “file of evidence” regarding allegations at the height of the veteran hip hop DJ’s career.

Westwood, 67, has vehemently denied all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and all accusations of wrongdoing.

Former Radio 1 presenter Tim Westwood has vehemently denied all allegations of inappropriate behaviour (Ian West/PA)

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, told the PA news agency: “A file of evidence has now been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and our team continues to make inquiries, with support from prosecutors.

“We will thoroughly and properly investigate sexual offences as part of our commitment to making London safer for women and girls.”

Westwood has been interviewed several times under caution by the force after sexual misconduct allegations.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police added: “Detectives from the Met Police continue to investigate a number of reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man.

“As part of the investigation, a man in his 60s has been interviewed by officers under caution on four separate occasions.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London between 1982 and 2016.”

The CPS decides which criminal cases that have been investigated by the police should be prosecuted.

A CPS spokesperson confirmed they had been contacted, saying in a statement: “We can confirm we received a file from the Metropolitan Police Service regarding allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man in his 60s.”

It comes after the BBC confirmed it had delayed publishing the results of an independent inquiry into Westwood’s conduct at the corporation because of the “ongoing police investigation”.

The BBC confirmed it had delayed publishing the results of an independent inquiry into Tim Westwood in July (Ian West/PA)

Barrister Gemma White KC was appointed in August 2022 to look at the veteran hip hop DJ’s work at the BBC in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him going back four decades.

In July, the BBC board confirmed Ms White had completed her report which is yet to be published.

Westwood stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April 2022. He left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years.

A statement from a representative of Westwood to PA in April 2022 said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

A representative for Westwood has been contacted for comment.