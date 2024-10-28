Tommy Robinson admits contempt of court

Tommy Robinson has admitted committing contempt of court by repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee, in breach of an injunction.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, admitted breaching the High Court order made in 2021 as he appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday.

Those who commit contempt of court can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

The Solicitor General issued two contempt claims against Robinson earlier this year, claiming he “knowingly” breached the order on multiple occasions.

The 41-year-old appeared in the dock after being remanded in custody on Friday, wearing a grey suit and waistcoat with no tie.

At the start of a hearing, Aidan Eardley KC, for the Solicitor General, said a “resolution” had been reached over the allegations, and read them out to the court.

When asked by Mr Justice Johnson whether he accepted he had committed the breaches, Robinson nodded and then replied “yes”.

The hearing continues.