Decision deadline on £9bn Lower Thames Crossing scheme extended to May 2025

The Government has delayed a decision on whether to go ahead with a new £9 billion road crossing between Kent and Essex until May 2025.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh, in a written statement to Parliament, said it was “necessary” to extend the deadline for a decision on the Lower Thames Crossing application to May 23.

Ms Haigh said the decision would give more time for the application to be considered, including “any decisions made as part of the spending review”.

The initial deadline for a decision on whether to grant a development consent order enabling National Highways to build the 14.3-mile road was initially scheduled for June 20, but was delayed until October 4 because of the general election.

Work on the project has been ongoing since 2009, and more than £800 million of taxpayers’ money has been spent on planning.

Ms Haigh said: “This statement confirms that it is necessary to extend the deadline for a decision on the application by National Highways under the Planning Act 2008, for the A122 (Lower Thames Crossing) development consent order.”

The minister added: “The deadline for the decision is to be further extended to May 23 2025 in order to allow more time for the application to be considered further, including any decisions made as part of the spending review.

“The decision to set a new deadline is without prejudice to the decision on whether to grant the application development consent.”

The Lower Thames Crossing proposal is aimed at reducing congestion on the Dartford Crossing with a new motorway-style road.

It would connect the A2 and M2 in Kent to the A13 and M25 in Essex via a 2.6-mile long tunnel under the Thames, which would be the UK’s longest road tunnel.

National Highways is aiming to start construction in 2026, with the road opening in 2032.

It says the plan will almost double road capacity across the Thames east of London, describing it as “our most ambitious scheme in 35 years”.

Thurrock Council in Essex has consistently opposed the project, citing negative economic, social and environmental impacts, but the leader of Kent’s Dartford Borough Council is in favour of the scheme.

Local campaigners Thames Crossing Action Group claim the crossing would be “hugely destructive and harmful”, and a waste of money.