PM urged to publish new climate plan with 100 days until legal deadline

The Prime Minister is being urged to publish the Government’s climate action plan ahead of a legal deadline in 100 days.

The plea comes in an open letter co-ordinated by Friends of the Earth and signed by more than 50 businesses, unions and campaign groups.

The Government is legally obliged to publish a new climate plan by the end of October after it lost a legal challenge last year over the current carbon budget delivery plan, introduced by then-prime minister Sir Rishi Sunak.

The plan, which outlines how the UK will meet its targets to cut planet-heating emissions, was found to be unlawful for reasons including the Government providing too little detail on how it would ensure delivery of it policies or would address any shortfalls.

In the letter, the groups argued a “bold and fair” plan could bring huge economic opportunities that could help ministers deliver their mission for growth – as well as cheap reliable energy, warm homes, clean air, thriving nature, and widespread public transport.

It said: “Boldness in this plan includes clear steps for delivering policy that ensures the UK meets all of its domestic carbon budgets and international climate commitments.

“Boldness will also enable your government to be the global climate leader that you and your ministers have said it will be.

“Fairness means making sure that everyone benefits from the net zero transition, and that no-one is left behind. Marginalised communities are already disproportionately impacted by climate change.

“Fairness in climate policy is also essential so that the long-standing public mandate for action can be maintained.”

Some of the signatories include the British Medical Association, ClientEarth, Faith in Nature, Greenpeace, RSPB, Refugee Action, the Co-operative Bank, University & Collage Union and the Women’s Institute.

The PA news agency has contacted the Energy Department for comment.