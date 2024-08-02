Mosques strengthening security amid ‘palpable fear’ over possible protests

Hundreds of mosques across the country are strengthening their security and protective measures ahead of planned protests, the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has said.

There are fears that Islamic places of worship could be targeted during demonstrations expected to take place over the weekend following the Southport stabbing attack.

Protests are understood to be planned for areas such as Liverpool, Glasgow, Lancaster, Blackburn, Newcastle, Birmingham, Sunderland, Dover, Middlesborough, Leeds and Hull, the MCB said.

The organisation has put together a plan in which mosques would hire paid security staff because of “deep-seated anxiety” and “palpable fear” among communities.

Its secretary-general Zara Mohammed said that mosques told of receiving threats on the phone about “targeted attacks” during a mosque security community briefing on Thursday

Expanding on the plan, Ms Mohammed said: “So it’s around protective measures: ensuring that the doors and windows are secure, carrying out a risk assessment, making sure CCTV cameras are working, and having some paid security staff on site.”

She stressed the need for Muslim communities to have a “direct relationship” with local police forces during the disorder.

Ms Mohammed said: “We go by what we’ve seen already and from what online posters are saying, but it sounds like far-right thugs and mobs are going to seek to intimidate congregations and mosques.

“In Southport they were pelting stones and glass bottles, shouting Islamophobic slurs and abuse.

“So it’s likely that we may again see groups of men and thugs coming together outside of the mosques to intimidate.”