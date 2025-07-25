Man arrested over death of mother found injured in woods 30 years ago

Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a mother who was found seriously injured more than 30 years ago.

Shona Stevens, 31, was discovered badly injured on a path in woods near her home in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on November 10, 1994.

She later died in hospital.

On Friday, Police Scotland announced a 67-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Gillies, senior investigating officer on the case, said: “I would like to thank the members of the local community who assisted us in our inquiries.

“I am grateful for their information and input which contributed to our investigation.”

In November last year, before the 30-year anniversary of Ms Stevens’s death, police and her family issued a fresh appeal for information.

It followed a previous appeal which had been made in 2021.

Ms Stevens was found injured at around 1.20pm on November 10, 1994 and she died in hospital on November 13.

She was last seen walking alone on Towerlands Road at around 1.10pm on November 10.