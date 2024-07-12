Starmer urged to listen to unionists as thousands take part in Twelfth parades

New Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been challenged to “listen to the voice of unionism” as Twelfth of July parades take place across Northern Ireland.

Orange Order Grand Secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson made the plea as tens of thousands of loyal order members and 600 marching bands took part in the annual festivities.

The largest parades were in Belfast, as well as the Co Antrim coastal town of Carrickfergus, which boasts historic links to King William of Orange, who triumphed over King James II at the Boyne in 1690.

One of the largest parades took place in Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ballymena, Newtownstewart, Londonderry and Killylea were also among the 18 locations hosting processions to mark the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Mr Gibson delivered the main speech at the demonstration in Derriaghy, Co Antrim, where he urged members to give the new government a chance.

He said: “There will without doubt be decisions we don’t like, times we will clash with their thinking, but they cannot be any worse than the Conservatives who not only failed to strengthen the Union, but damaged the Union, who failed to deliver meaningful celebrations to mark the Centenary of Northern Ireland; who failed to deliver Brexit for all of the UK; who failed to deliver on many promises made.

“In essence, the Tories failed the people of Northern Ireland

Grace Moffett, aged 11, watches an Orange Order parade (Brian Lawless/PA)

“So, let’s see if this union-promoting Labour government will perform any better.

“We would encourage our Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to listen to the voice of unionism, which is still united against the (Northern Ireland) Protocol – deliver us from this iniquitous legislation – deliver truly frictionless trade within UK.

“Honour the promises the Tories failed to keep, promises which you indicated you would keep when in power.”

New Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn visited a Twelfth demonstration at Irvinestown Co Fermanagh. He also met with PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher in Belfast where he was briefed on the policing operation.

Members of the public watch the burning pyre at the Craigyhill eleventh night bonfire in Larne (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Twelfth parades come after the traditional burning of bonfires at an estimated 300 locations in loyalist neighbourhoods across Northern Ireland on Thursday night.

There was criticism as politicians’ election posters were placed on some of the bonfires.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it dealt with more than 100 emergency 999 calls.

Brian Stanfield, assistant chief Fire and Rescue officer said: “It has been a relatively quiet 11th night.

“Between 6pm and 2am, we received 109 emergency 999 calls.

“This resulted in our firefighters attending 78 operational incidents, 37 of which were bonfire related.

“During this period, the number of emergency calls received was down 25% when compared to 2023.

“Peak activity was between 10pm and 1am and normal emergency response across Northern Ireland was maintained.”

Charlie Campbell playing a a traditional Lambeg drum in Hillsborough (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

During Friday’s parades, the Orange Order’s Grand Master Edward Stevenson told the demonstration in Newtownstewart that membership of the loyal orders is on the rise.

Delivering his speech, he said: “One of the most encouraging aspects of the last 12 months has been the resurgence in the junior Orange movement.

“The growth must be treated as a beacon of hope for the future.

“This year already they have formed six new lodges.

“They have attracted hundreds of new members and are working to see that more follow.

“I also recognise that the junior girls movement is experiencing an increase in membership, with new lodges formed and new members joining existing lodges.”

Playing the flute in the Belfast parade (Brian Lawless/PA)

He added: “These are not the actions of a people who have given up, they are the actions of people who have stood up, and who are investing in the future of their lodges, of their young people and their community.

“As Orangemen and women, we must strive to be more confident and assertive in our identity and culture.

“We have a proud heritage and a great story to tell.

“And while we rightly cherish our history, we have every reason to look to the future with much positivity, optimism and with a clear sense of direction – ensuring that our cultural traditions remain relevant and continue to prosper in a contemporary world.”

Saturday will see another gathering, this time organised by the Royal Black Preceptory in the village of Scarva, Co Armagh. The event includes a parade as well as a sham fight between actors playing rival monarchs William and James.

PSNI Pangolin Public Order Vehicles parked near the Ardoyne shops in Belfast ahead of an Orange Order parade (Brian Lawless/PA)

The routes of certain Orange parades became intense friction points during the Troubles, often leading to widespread rioting and violence.

The number of flashpoints has reduced significantly in the peace process years.

July 11 and 12 remain the busiest days of the year for the Police Service of Northern Ireland, which is expecting to deploy 4,000 officers and staff, about two-thirds of the force, in a public safety operation.

The cost of the policing operation is expected to be about £4.5 million.