Four migrants died crossing the English Channel overnight, French media reports

Four migrants have died in the English Channel after their boat capsized, according to French media.

More than 60 people were reported to be on the boat off the northern French coast near Boulogne-sur-Mer over Thursday night into Friday morning.

The other migrants on the boat were rescued in an operation involving four ships and one helicopter, the French coastguard reportedly said.

Latest Home Office figures show 419 people made the journey across the Channel from France to the UK in six boats on Tuesday, suggesting an average of around 70 people per boat and taking the provisional total for 2024 to date to 14,058.

The reports come as five people including a child died trying to cross the English Channel from France to the UK on April 23.

The Home Office and HM Coastguard have been contacted for comment.