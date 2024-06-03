Police officers who posed with Laurence Fox ‘didn’t know who he was’

Two Metropolitan police officers who posed for a photo with Laurence Fox will face no action from force bosses because they did not know who he was.

Fox posted the photograph on his feed on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption “good cops”, leading to questions from some social media users.

On Monday, the force said: “The officers were unaware of Mr Fox’s public profile and merely agreed to a photo out of politeness.

“It can be easy for people who are very active on social media to assume that online personalities are as familiar to others as they are to them.

“That isn’t always the case.

“We have no plans to take any action against the officers involved who we believe were acting in good faith.”

Fox gave a speech at a protest organised by Tommy Robinson in Westminster on Saturday.

He has been involved in various controversies, and was sacked by GB News after making unflattering remarks about journalist Ava Evans on air.

In April this year, he was ordered to pay £180,000 in damages after he was sued by drag artist Crystal and former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake over comments he made on X.

And a picture he posted of broadcaster Narinder Kaur on the social media site is under investigation by police amid allegations of upskirting, a term used to describe taking pictures of people under their clothes without their permission.