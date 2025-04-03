Jogger traps rogue hawk that plagued village for weeks

A jogger who captured a hawk that had been terrorising a Home Counties village for weeks has said he thinks his neighbours will thank him by paying for his drinks next time he visits the pub.

Steve Harris, 40, from Flamstead, Hertfordshire, said the Harris’s hawk had followed him for a mile during his daily jog, “hopping along all the telegraph poles” before landing in his garden.

Physiotherapist Mr Harris said he finally caught the hawk by clambering on to his shed and throwing a cage over the bird.

The hawk was captured by a village resident in his garden (Screengrab/5 News/PA)

Villagers had been on edge for weeks after a string of attacks, with Mr Harris resorting to wearing a bike helmet while running to protect himself after being attacked twice.

He told the PA news agency: “I had just been out on a run – it was following me for a mile, hopping along all the telegraph poles.

“It came into the garden, and I was holding the cage above my head.

“Eventually it sat in the shed, squawking at me.”

Mr Harris said he had previously tried to lure the bird into the cage with some chicken, but without success.

Footage of the aftermath of the capture was obtained by Channel 5 News.

Mr Harris said he thinks his drinks tab at his local pub will be covered for a while after the catch.

“I think I’ll be able to keep my wallet in my pocket next time I go to the pub,” he joked.

The father-of-two said the clash with his namesake bird had become personal after the previous attacks.

“It got me a couple of times – once it even brushed my hair,” he said.

He added that he had not let his children into the garden for weeks because the hawk would often perch in their tree.

“We’re about to pick the kids up from school – they’re going to be delighted they can go into the garden again,” he said.

“It feels strange, a bit of a relief. We’ve all just wanted to get it caught.

“It’s nice that it’s well and hasn’t been injured.”

Jim Hewitt, 75, also from Flamstead, said he was “delighted” at the hawk’s capture after he was left bloodied when it swooped on him as he went to get milk and a newspaper on Wednesday.

He told PA he was relieved the situation had not escalated.

Mr Hewitt joked: “I’m delighted we are not going to be invaded.

“I had to be careful and cautious – the sensible thing was to drive to the shop, but I won’t get beaten by a poxy bird.

“I’m relieved that it’s been caught and not had to be put to death or shot.

“And I’m even more relieved that a child isn’t going to get hurt.

“It was hanging around by the school and my biggest fear was that someone would walk out and get set upon.”