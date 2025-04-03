Mother of Manchester Arena victim welcomes royal assent for Martyn’s Law

The mother of a man who was killed in the Manchester Arena attack, who campaigned for tougher anti-terror legislation, said knowing people’s lives will be saved is a “big thing” after it became law.

Martyn’s Law, officially the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, requires UK venues hosting 200 or more people to prepare for a terror attack, after receiving royal assent on Thursday.

Larger venues expecting 800 or more must also take steps such as using CCTV, bag checks or vehicle inspections.

Figen Murray, who campaigned for the law change in memory of her 29-year-old son Martyn Hett, met Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street and said she is “absolutely over the moon”.

Ms Murray told the BBC’s North West Tonight: “Somebody earlier was saying, ‘is it eight years? It feels like yesterday’.

“And to me, it always feels like yesterday. I remember everything so vividly, of course, and it will stay with me forever.

“But having the campaign come to this kind of end is really massive.”

She later said: “We lost our child and I can’t bring Martyn back, but to know that people’s lives will be saved is a big thing.”

Mr Hett and 21 other people were killed in the bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Ms Murray completed a 200-mile walk from Manchester Arena to Downing Street and delivered a letter to then-prime minister Rishi Sunak in May last year as part of her campaign.

The Bill was laid before Parliament in September.

Sir Keir told the BBC: “I would like to think I had the wherewithal to do what Figen has done.

“I’m not sure in my heart of hearts I would be able to pick myself up as she has done after the most awful of circumstances, to then campaign and to bring that change on behalf of other people, to make sure they never go through what she has been through and what her family has been through.

“I find that incredible.”

Martyn Hett was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Prime Minister labelled Martyn’s Law a “landmark moment” in improving safety at public events across the UK.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Martyn’s Law will significantly strengthen public safety across our country. I’d like to thank Figen Murray for her tireless work to make this law a reality.

“This Government is securing Britain’s future through the plan for change and, as the eighth anniversary of the attack approaches, this new law delivers upon the lessons from the Manchester Arena Inquiry to keep people safe.”

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) will take on the role of regulator for the legislation, the Home Office said.

The Act will not come into force for at least two years to allow the SIA’s new function to be established and give those responsible sufficient time to understand their new obligations and plan ahead.