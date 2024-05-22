Children among those in hospital after crash between tractor and bus

Children are among those in hospital after being injured in a crash between a tractor and bus in Kent.

The collision occurred on the A227 South Street near Culverstone Green in Meopham shortly before 3.30pm on Wednesday, Kent Police said.

Several bus passengers were injured in the crash and are now receiving treatment at hospital.

South East Coast Ambulance said it treated and took 12 patients to local hospitals while one patient was airlifted to Kings College Hospital in south London.

Officers attended the scene alongside paramedics, an air ambulance and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

The incident is being investigated by Kent Police’s Serious Collision Unit (SCIU).

The force said it was seeking any dashcam and phone footage of the incident and appealed for any witnesses to get in contact.

Anyone who can assist the investigation has been asked to call SCIU on 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk quoting reference EX/DGC/051/24.