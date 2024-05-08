British artist Damien Hirst announces arrival of ‘beautiful baby boy’

Damien Hirst has announced the arrival of his son with partner Sophie Cannell.

The British artist, who shares three sons with his former partner Maia Norman, welcomed his fourth son on Instagram.

The 58-year-old shared a picture of himself holding the baby while a snooker match played on a phone beside him, alongside a picture of Cannell cuddling the baby while they both appeared to sleep.

“Trying not to let the arrival of this beautiful baby boy interfere with the snooker,” Hirst joked.

Sharing another picture of their son on Instagram, former ballerina Cannell said: “Welcome to the World OUR BOY.”

Bristol-born, Leeds-raised artist Hirst came to attention in 1988 when he was a student at Goldsmiths, University of London, where he conceived and curated the group exhibition Freeze.

Hirst’s best known artwork includes a pickled shark, a rotting cow’s head and diamond-encrusted skull.

One of his most recognisable works titled Hymn, a 20ft painted bronze sculpture, was inspired by an anatomical model belonging to his son and came to life in 1999.

Hirst’s work over the years has also included butterfly collages as well as more controversial creations.