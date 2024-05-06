John Swinney confirmed as new SNP leader and likely first minister

John Swinney is expected to be Scotland’s next first minister, after he emerged as the only candidate to stand to be the SNP’s new leader.

After nominations for the post closed, the former Scottish deputy first minister was confirmed as the only person to put themselves forward to succeed Humza Yousaf.

John Swinney announced he would run for leader at a press conference last week (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Swinney will now face a vote at Holyrood later this week, where it is likely he will become the Scottish Parliament’s nominated candidate to be the country’s seventh first minister.

It comes just a week after Mr Yousaf announced he was stepping down as both SNP leader and Scottish First Minister, after his decision to tear up his party’s powersharing deal with the Greens at Holyrood left him facing a vote of confidence.