Brighter week ahead after bank holiday thunderstorms

The thunderstorms and heavy showers that hit the UK over the bank holiday weekend will ease, with forecasters predicting a warmer and brighter week ahead.

Tuesday will see sunny spells develop across the day for many parts of the UK and, once the showers ease, it is likely to remain dry in most areas away from Scotland and northern England.

As the week progresses, conditions will improve across the country and it will begin to feel increasingly warm, although some parts of northern Scotland could continue to experience some showers.

Ellie Glaisyer, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It will generally be a lot more settled this week.

“It will start to feel much more pleasant with temperatures on Tuesday likely to reach the very early twenties in the south, and then later on in the week, we could see temperatures of around 22C to 23C, while the north is likely to reach temperatures in the high teens.”

Ms Glaisyer said an area of high pressure will start to build and move across the UK from Wednesday onwards, potentially bringing more settled, warmer, and drier weather.

The bank holiday weekend saw the UK experience a mix of rain and sunny spells.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for parts of England, Wales, and southern Scotland on Monday, as it warned that thunderstorms and heavy downpours could cause flooding and travel disruption.

The two warnings expired at 9pm on Monday evening, as showers began to ease across the UK.

However, on Monday evening, nine flood warnings and 57 alerts remained in place on the Environment Agency website.

It said local flooding from surface water and rivers was “possible but not expected” across parts of south-east England and London, while local flooding from surface water was “possible in other parts of England” from “isolated, heavy thundery showers”.