What next as John Swinney emerges as only MSP contending for SNP leadership

John Swinney is currently the only MSP contending to be the SNP leader, meaning his road to becoming Scotland’s next First Minister is open.

Kate Forbes, his main potential rival from within the party’s Holyrood group, announced she will not be running against him.

Here are some of the key questions about what will unfold in Scottish politics over the next few days.

Mr Swinney launched his campaign at the Grassmarket Community Project (Jane Barlow/PA)

– What was John Swinney’s pitch to the SNP?

A veteran parliamentarian and one of the SNP’s most established politicians, the Perthshire North MSP launched his campaign at the Grassmarket Community Project in Edinburgh.

Bringing the party and country together was the main theme of his speech, with Mr Swinney saying he would “unite the SNP and unite Scotland for independence”.

He also sought to dismiss speculation that he would be a “caretaker” or interim First Minister, saying he intended to serve in the role beyond the 2026 election.



Mr Swinney heaped praise on Ms Forbes, a former finance secretary, and offered her a “significant part” in his team.

Nominations for the SNP leadership close on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)



– When does the party’s leadership process officially end?

Nominations for the SNP leadership close at noon on Monday, May 6.

Those who wish to run for the top job in the party must gather 100 nominations from 20 different branches.

This means a party member could technically force a leadership contest if they received enough signatures – but they could not become First Minister without being an MSP.

So far there is no indication anyone is making a serious attempt to do so.

If there were to be a leadership contest, ballots would open on Monday, May 13 and close on Monday, May 27.

First Ministers are sworn in at the Court of Session (Jane Barlow/PA)



– When will the next First Minister take over?



Assuming no last-minute challengers emerge, Mr Swinney will likely become First Minister next week.



The Scottish Government cabinet usually meets on Tuesdays and MSPs must formally elect a new First Minister at Holyrood.

Those becoming First Minister are required to swear three oaths of office at the Court of Session.

After Humza Yousaf was sworn in last year, he appointed his cabinet team later the same day.

Kate Forbes has said she would like to enter government with Mr Swinney (Jane Barlow/PA)





– What will Kate Forbes do?

Ms Forbes, the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, made her intentions known on Thursday afternoon, ending days of speculation around whether she would have another tilt at the leadership.

She said the best way of delivering reforms she wanted to see would be from within the Scottish Government and ruled herself out of the contest, backing Mr Swinney’s bid.

If she were to join a government led by Mr Swinney, there would be much interest in exactly which position she was offered.

After losing to Mr Yousaf last year, Ms Forbes was reportedly offered the rural affairs portfolio in his government which she turned down – opting to go to the backbenches instead.

Humza Yousaf will return to the backbenches (Andrew Milligan/PA)

– What will happen to Humza Yousaf?

After resigning as First Minister, Mr Yousaf will continue as a backbench MSP, representing Glasgow Pollok.

He says he is passionate about issues like positive masculinity and will continue to be a “voice for peace” on Gaza and international affairs.