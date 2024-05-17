King’s wealth jumps £10 million to £610 million, Sunday Times Rich List reveals

The King’s personal wealth has jumped by £10 million to £610 million in the last year, according to analysis by The Sunday Times Rich List.

Charles, who acceded to the throne less than two years ago, ranks 258th in the list of the UK’s 350 wealthiest people and families, up from 263rd place in 2023.

Calculations by the newspaper’s Rich List suggest the monarch has benefited from a boost to the net worth of his properties.

The King during a visit to the Sandringham Flower Show last year (Daniel Leal/PA)

His inherited private estates Sandringham in Norfolk and Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, which belonged to his mother the late Queen, are said to account for much of his financial fortune.

Only personal assets – not the Crown Estate, the Duchy of Lancaster, nor the Crown Jewels which are held in trust by the King for the nation – are included by The Sunday Times when assessing the sovereign’s wealth.

The King’s estimated wealth, which is said to come from inheritance, property and investing, dwarfs that of Elizabeth II.

The King’s private Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The late Queen’s wealth was said to be £370 million in 2022, with Charles now estimated to be worth £240 million more than his mother, rising from £600 million to £610 million in 2024.

The personal wealth of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty has surged by more than £120 million to £651 million from £529 million, overtaking the King this year.

As the Prince of Wales, Charles received a private income of around £23 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall.

The King and Queen after a service for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul’s Cathedral this week (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It was used in part for non-official expenditure for himself and his family and for the official cost of personal staff, his office and official residences.

The news outlet’s annual rich list was released on Friday, and will be included in a 76-page special edition of its Sunday magazine.

It reveals the wealth of the 350 richest individuals and families in the UK, based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies.