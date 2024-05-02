Home Office scraps plan to move group of asylum seekers to Bibby Stockholm

The Home Office has abandoned plans to move a group of asylum seekers to the Bibby Stockholm barge in the wake of protests.

The men living in Margate, Kent, were served notice that they would be transferred to the asylum accommodation in Dorset earlier this month.

But following action by residents to disrupt coaches on April 24 and 25, the Home Office has now withdrawn the plans.

A letter sent by Government officials on Monday, seen by the PA news agency, said: “The formal notice to quit the property is now withdrawn with immediate effect.

“You will no longer need to travel to the Bibby Stockholm.”

It comes after another group of people came out in force on Thursday to stop asylum seekers in Peckham, south-east London, being sent to the Bibby Stockholm.

In a picture posted on X, formerly Twitter, by London Campaign Against Police And State Violence around 30 people are seen lining a coach outside a hotel.

Mayor of Margate Rob Yates said residents wanted to support the men, from Afghanistan and Pakistan, who have become part of the community after living and volunteering in the area for seven months.

“I think the Margate community is ready to protect its own residents,” he told PA.

“We tried to avoid shouting or disrupting traffic while blocking the coach, resulting in no police involvement and hopefully helped to make the men in the hotel feel safe.

“Going forwards, we’re ready to do this again. Community activism is a valid tool when it comes to protecting asylum seekers, and I think in this current climate (it) is one that we should all consider.”

The Home Office letter added that the department reserves the right to relocate the asylum seekers in future.

Margate residents block a Home Office coach (PA)

In Margate, a WhatsApp group started up on April 23 now has more than 300 residents ready to act if asylum seekers face “unfair or immoral transfers” out of the town.

“These are 100% guys who when given a free choice… much prefer to stay in Margate than a prison ship,” Mr Yates said.

Of the 22 men who received notice of the Home Office’s plans to send them to the vessel, 15 have so far received letters withdrawing that and allowing them to stay in Margate, he added.

A further four are awaiting their letters.

However the mayor added that several men had already checked out of the hotel and voluntarily made themselves homeless because they are “terrified” of the Bibby Stockholm.

One of the men Mr Yates is in contact with told him he has gone to London, where he is sofa-surfing, saying: “It’s tough out there but I think I’ll survive.”

The mayor added: “I worry about these guys. I think the strategy of Bibby and Rwanda is designed to terrify asylum seekers and it’s working. I think it’s completely immoral that we treat asylum seekers this way.”

The protest organiser said residents in the seaside town have embraced the asylum seekers and “benefited greatly” from their contributions, which is why so many people turned out to support them.

He said his message to the Government is to allow asylum seekers to stay in one community until their claims are processed and end the “cruel dispersal operation” that “destroys communities, rather than helps create them”.

The men, some of whom are chemists, engineers, civil servants and teachers, have been volunteering at food banks and hospice charity shops, weeding in community gardens, and joining Margate parkrun during their time in the town, Mr Yates said.

Lee Coad, owner of training kitchen The Perfect Place To Grow, said the cafe has engaged with many of the young men threatened with removal and they were all scared of what was to come.

“They have become a joyful and thoughtful addition to our community here and should be allowed to stay,” he said.

“Hopefully now they can have some certainty about their future and I know they are all extremely grateful that Margate has welcomed them with such open arms.”

Resident Derek Harding said that through weekly football sessions involving the asylum seekers they are “building something special” despite the anxiety and uncertainty created by the threat of removal.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “Accommodation is allocated to asylum seekers on a no-choice basis and asylum seekers have a right to make representations if they believe they are unsuitable to be moved, which are considered in full before any decision is made.

“We continue to deliver our plans to significantly reduce the use of asylum hotels, closing 150 by beginning of May, and work closely with accommodation providers to manage the exit process in a way which limits the impact on local authorities and asylum seekers alike.”