Jury sworn in to try 12-year-olds accused of machete murder

A jury has been sworn in to try two 12-year-old boys charged with murdering a man who was attacked with a machete on playing fields in Wolverhampton.

The youths, who cannot be named because of their age, have both pleaded not guilty to murdering Shawn Seesahai and are facing trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Mr Seesahai, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene on November 13 last year after being found stabbed on Stowlawn playing fields in the East Park area.

Floral tributes left at Stowlawn playing fields (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Addressing jurors after they were sworn in to try the case on Wednesday, High Court Judge Mrs Justice Tipples instructed the panel to keep an open mind during a trial which is expected to last for several weeks.

The judge told the jury that because of the defendants’ age, she and the barristers involved would not be wearing wigs and gowns during the trial, while individual sessions of the court would be similar to the length of school lessons.

She also explained that the defendants were sitting in the back row of the court accompanied by intermediaries to help them understand the proceedings, and a family member – the uncle of one defendant and the grandmother of the other youth.

Police at the scene in the East Park area (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

The judge told the jury: “You have heard that this case concerns the death of a young man called Shawn Seesahai.

“It is inevitable that in a case such as this some of the evidence may cause distress to anyone in court who hears it.

“If that is the case, I will try to warn you in advance. You must not allow yourself to be influenced by any emotional reactions in this case.”

The Crown’s case is expected to be opened by prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC on Thursday.