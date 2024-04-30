Two teenage boys charged with robbery after death of woman, 82

Two teenage boys have been charged with robbery and burglary after the death of a pensioner who was found lying unconscious on the floor of her bungalow.

The pair, aged 15 and 16, were initially arrested on suspicion of the murder of 82-year-old Joy Middleditch in March last year.

Ms Middleditch, who lived in Pakefield, Suffolk, was found lying on the floor of her end-of-terrace bungalow in Grayson Avenue by concerned family members on March 25.

She died in hospital in the early hours of March 27.

A forensics officer at a property in Pakefield, Suffolk, where 82-year-old Joy Middleditch was found. (Sam Russell/ PA)

Ms Middleditch had told her relatives, and later police officers, she had heard a noise at the door before two masked men forced their way in and knocked her to the ground.

Suffolk Police said two boys, aged 14 and 15 at the time, were initially arrested on suspicion of murder then released on bail pending further inquiries.

In a statement on Monday, the force said: “The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged last week with robbery and burglary with intent to steal.”

The pair are due to appear at Norwich Youth Court on June 10.

Ms Middleditch’s family said in an earlier statement released through police: “Joy was a strong, determined character who loved life and her dog.

“She was a loving person who was sadly taken from us too soon.”