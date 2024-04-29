Two charged with murder after torso discovered in nature reserve

Two men have been charged with murder after a torso was discovered in a nature reserve.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, were charged with murder as more human remains were discovered in the investigation into the body part found in Salford earlier this month, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

A torso – consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh – was found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands on April 4.

Forensic officers at Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Remains were found at two further locations over the weekend and on Monday morning police said there had been a further discovery in an alleyway close to the railway lines off Worsley Road, Eccles.

Formal identification is ongoing, but the remains found at Kersal Dale are believed to be of a local man in his 60s.

The force said remains found at the other three locations are still to be tested but they are confident they belong to the same victim.

Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Jackson said: “We have had large numbers of officers, staff and specialists working diligently on this investigation over the last three weeks.

“It has been very much a large, collective effort, with the victim and family at the heart of it from the outset.

“We have specially trained officers deployed to support the family as they come to terms with this tragic news.

“They are aware of this morning’s further discovery and will continue to be kept up to date with how we are progressing.

“Despite the charges brought today, our work is far from over.

“The scenes we already have established in Bury and Salford will remain in place for much of this week whilst our searches and inquiries continue.

“Local officers will continue to patrol the impacted areas to provide reassurance.

“We will continue following every line of inquiry to recover and reunite the victim with his family, bringing a dignified end to this terrible scenario.

“I’d like to thank the communities of Salford and beyond for their co-operation throughout this investigation.

“I know this incident has come as a shock, and the support we’ve had from those in the area is very much appreciated.”

Polchowski and Majerkiewicz are due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Monday afternoon.