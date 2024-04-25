Rare Cartier silver gift box from John Lennon and Yoko Ono to be auctioned

A rare Cartier silver engraved box commissioned by John Lennon and Yoko Ono for their close friends is set to go on sale as a piece of music history.

The pair’s “Double Fantasy” box was crafted as a Christmas gift which Ono personally gave to the Beatles star’s bank manager at the Bank of Tokyo shortly after his death in December 1980.

The cedar-encased box includes original accessories such as a blue pouch, outer case and paper wrapping, and reads inside “Double Fantasy Christmas 1980, NYC, John & Yoko”.

The piece is to be auctioned at Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers, in Kent, on May 15, with an estimated value of £3,000 to £5,000.

A spokesperson said: “It is believed that only 12 of these exclusive boxes were ever made, making this piece an exceedingly rare find.

“Despite Lennon’s untimely demise, Yoko Ono fulfilled his wishes by distributing the gifts after Christmas, ensuring that his spirit of generosity and love continued to resonate.

“This unique example, bestowed upon the bank manager at the Bank of Tokyo, carries with it a heartfelt connection to the legendary musician and his enduring legacy.”