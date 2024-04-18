Man to face murder trial over death of retired postmistress in 2013

A 69-year-old man is facing trial next year charged with the murder of retired postmistress Una Crown who was found dead in her bungalow in 2013.

The 86-year-old widow was found in a pool of blood and with her clothing burnt in her hallway in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Police said that a post-mortem examination showed that she died from stab wounds to her neck and chest.

David Newton, who is accused of her murder, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday.

The defendant, who had an earring in his left ear and wore black glasses and a dark jumper, sat in the secure dock of the court.

Two custody officers sat in the row behind him as he listened to proceedings, with the hearing lasting less than 15 minutes.

Newton, of Magazine Close, Wisbech, spoke only to confirm his identity.

He was arrested on Monday and has not been asked to enter a plea.

Judge Mark Bishop set a provisional trial date of January 6 next year, with a time estimate of four weeks.

Mrs Crown’s death was initially treated as an accident when she was found at her home in nearby Magazine Lane on January 13 2013 before a murder investigation was launched days later.

The judge remanded Newton in custody until a plea hearing at the same court on May 23.