Arrest after dog suspected to be XL bully attacks woman in Blackpool

An arrest has been made after a dog suspected to be an XL bully attacked a woman in Blackpool.

Armed police were called to Havelock Street at about 5.30pm on Monday after a report that a woman had been bitten by a dog, Lancashire Police said.

A man in his 40s was arrested at a property on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control.

The dog, thought to be an XL bully, was seized, the force added.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to a dog bite on her hand.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called shortly after 5.30pm yesterday to a report that a woman had been bitten by a dog on Havelock Street in Blackpool.

“Officers, including armed officers, attended and a man in his 40s was arrested at a property on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. He remains in custody.

“A dog, suspected to be an XL bully type, was seized from the address.

“The woman, in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to a dog bite injury to her hand.”

From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.