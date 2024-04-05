Fresh train drivers’ strike means no services in many areas

Large parts of the country have no train services because of a fresh strike by drivers in a long-running pay dispute.

Members of Aslef at Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern walked out on Friday, mounting picket lines outside stations.

All five train operators said they are not running any services, with passengers urged not to attempt to travel.

Meanwhile, a freight train derailment in West Ealing, west London has blocked some lines between Reading and Paddington, causing delays and cancellations.

The operators affected are Great Western Railway, Elizabeth line and Heathrow Express.

An Aslef ban on overtime at 16 companies is also continuing until Saturday, causing more disruption to services.

On Saturday train drivers will walk out on Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railway, LNER, Heathrow Express, Northern and TransPennine Express.

A strike on Monday will affect c2c, Gatwick Express, Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express), Great Northern, Southeastern, Southern, South Western Railway (including the Island Line) and Thameslink.