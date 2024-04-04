Victoria and The Last Kingdom actor Adrian Schiller dies ‘suddenly’ aged 60

British actor Adrian Schiller’s “sudden and unexpected” death has been announced by his agent.

On Wednesday, Schiller – known for playing rich ealdorman Aethelhelm in Netflix historical series The Last Kingdom and steward Cornelius Penge in ITV royal drama Victoria – died at the age of 60.

Adrian Schiller (Ian West/PA)

Scott Marshall Partners, who represented him for more than three decades, said in statement: “He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss.

“His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available.

“A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in The Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco.”

Schiller was also known for his appearances in BBC Caribbean-set detective series Death In Paradise and historical dramas The Musketeers on the BBC and The Devil’s Whore on Channel 4.

Sophie Cookson and Adrian Schiller (Ian West/PA)

He was recently seen in January as a criminal, named Drake Underwood, in an episode of BBC detective series Father Brown called The Father, The Son, about a heist gone wrong.

Also known for his theatre work, Schiller was among the cast in Second World War play The White Factory at Marylebone Theatre last year.

His agent also said he “enjoyed a varied and successful career across all media”.

“Our deepest condolences go to his family, who ask for privacy at this most difficult of times,” the statement also said.

Schiller also appeared in A Touch Of Frost, Raised By Wolves, Residue, The Hollow Crown, Doctor Who, New Tricks, Being Human, Silent Witness, Prime Suspect, Judge John Deed and My Family.