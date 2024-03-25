Boeing boss Dave Calhoun announces resignation amid safety crisis

The boss of Boeing has announced his resignation amid a safety crisis at the plane-maker.

Dave Calhoun announced he will leave his role as chief executive of the US company at the end of the year.

A Boeing 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines suffered a mid-air blowout on January 5.

This sparked major concerns into quality control at Boeing, resulting in its production being limited.

In a letter to employees, Mr Calhoun wrote: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve Boeing.

“The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company.

“We will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do.”

Larry Kellner, who chairs Boeing’s board of directors, will also leave his role.