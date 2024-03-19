Video shows group trying to stop suspected XL bully during attack

A video has been captured showing a group desperately trying to stop a suspected XL bully dog during an attack in south London.

Four people were hurt in the attack in Home Road, Battersea, just after 10pm on Monday before armed police shot the dog.

The footage shows one person throwing a blanket over the dog while another repeatedly hits it with what appears to be a helmet by the side of a car.

Despite the attack happening late on Monday night, a blood-stained blanket could be seen left out on York Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Four men were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening after the attack.

The Metropolitan Police said a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Investigators are examining the dog to confirm its breed.

Local MP Marsha de Cordova said she was “deeply concerned” to hear the news of the attack.

From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

Ms de Cordova wrote on X: “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured in the attack, and for their full recovery.

“I am in contact with the police and their inquiries are ongoing.

“New laws have come into force that make it illegal to own an American XL Bully dog without an exemption certificate.

“It is vital that there is strong enforcement to make sure owners comply with the legislation.”

Shebi Kaium, 50, witnessed the incident unfold from the top floor of her apartment block.

She said: “I’ve been living in this house for 11 years, I’ve seen dogs but not like that. This is the first time, I was so scared.”

Mrs Kaium said it took an hour and a half for the situation to be fully resolved.

She said: “I can remember one lady… she was trying to help and the dog caught her jacket. She left it and ran away in someone’s car.”

Mrs Kaium added she felt sorry for one elderly man who she believed had been bitten on the leg by the dog.

She said: “I was crying so much. Shouting to my daughter saying: ‘Call the police quickly!’”

On the public’s response to the attack, she added: “They tried to help each other.”

Another resident, who witnessed the attack and wished to remain anonymous, said: “The dog wouldn’t stop. It grabbed on to a Deliveroo driver on a moped. It started chasing pedestrians down the road.”

Derek Ward, 61, who lives near where the attack happened, said out of control dogs were affecting his daily life.

“I get scared when I come out sometimes. There is not a problem with them (the dogs) but you go out and see dogs not on a lead and the owners are not in control of them.”

He added: “I have seen dogs that scare you.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or contact the force via X @MetCC quoting the reference CAD7620/19Mar.