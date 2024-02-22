Kayaker, 17, rescued after two hours in water

A teenage kayaker has been rescued after his kayak capsized and he spent two hours clinging to the upturned hull.

The 17-year-old kayaker raised the alarm by using his mobile phone to contact a family member when he capsized but they were unable to get back in touch with him.

Kyle RNLI lifeboat went to the scene in Broadford Bay, off the isle of Skye, arriving at 5.40pm on Wednesday, and Portree lifeboat arrived about 40 minutes later.

They searched the area, with help from local fishing vessels, and at 6.40pm a coastguard helicopter arrived at the scene.

The helicopter located the teenager still clinging to his upturned kayak, and Kyle lifeboat retrieved him from the water.

Norman Finlayson, helm for Kyle’s RNLI Lifeboat, said: “The casualty was an experienced kayaker who was well equipped to be out on the water.

“Conditions were good when he went out, however, unfortunately, they began to deteriorate quite quickly.

“He did exactly the correct thing in taking and using his mobile phone to raise the alarm, and then staying with his kayak until he was located.

“He was wearing all the correct clothing to be out on the water, which made all the difference when spending that amount of time in the water.”

After assessing the teenager, the lifeboat crew began warming him up as he had been in the water for more than two hours.

They took him to the pier in Broadford where they handed him over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.