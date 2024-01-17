Daughter of Sir David Amess taking legal action against police and Home Office

The daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death while hosting a constituency surgery, is taking legal action against Essex Police and the Home Office.

Katie Amess has filed a personal injury claim at the High Court as lawyers said she wants to “ensure proper accountability and learning” from her father’s murder.

The veteran MP, 69, was knifed to death by Ali Harbi Ali, then aged 26, at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex in October 2021.

The father of five had been holding a surgery in his Southend West constituency when he was attacked.

Katie Amess, the daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess, is taking legal action against Essex Police and the Home Office (PA Archive)

Ali, a homegrown terrorist who murdered Sir David in a warped retaliation against politicians who voted to bomb Syria, was sentenced in 2022 to a whole-life prison term for the murder.

The Old Bailey was told that Ali had been known to authorities and was referred to the Government’s Prevent programme, but continued plotting in secret.

Now Sir David’s daughter Katie has filed a High Court claim against Essex Police and the Home Office.

Daniel Machover, head of civil litigation at Hickman & Rose solicitors, which is representing Ms Amess, said: “Like so many others, Katie Amess was horrified both by the fact of her father’s murder, and the circumstances surrounding it.

“She has issued a claim at court as part of her desire to ensure proper accountability and learning from Sir David’s murder, including for the future benefit of others.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government takes the safety of Members of Parliament extremely seriously, and significant work has been taken forward in response to the tragic killing of Sir David Amess.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

Essex Police have been approached for comment.